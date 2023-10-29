McLaurin brought in five of 12 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 38-31 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

The normally reliable receiver was far from his most efficient and was uncharacteristically guilty of a couple of late drops, but McLaurin still delivered a solid fantasy day thanks in large part to his 26-yard touchdown grab to open the scoring on the day. The score was only McLaurin's second of the season and first since Week 2, but his target tally was a new high-water mark in 2023 and his third of the double-digit variety this season. McLaurin next takes aim at a vulnerable Patriots secondary in a Week 9 road interconference matchup.