McLaurin (hamstring) does not have an injury designation ahead of Monday's game against the 49ers.

McLaurin logged an LP-DNP-LP practice log while tending to a lingering hamstring injury, but he has been given the green light to play in Monday night's game. The Commanders could also have Stefon Diggs (hamstring) back in action, and in that case, Washington would have McLaurin, Diggs and Jayden Daniels share the field for the first time since Week 2 against the Cowboys. McLaurin has a 14-203-1 receiving line on 26 targets across four regular-season games.