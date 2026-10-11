McLaurin (hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The 31-year-old was unavailable Week 4 versus Indianapolis due to the hamstring injury, but he's active for Sunday's contest after being listed a game-time decision. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, McLaurin is likely to have some workload restrictions in his first game back from the injury, so a limited snap share should be expected. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is making his return to action after missing the previous two contests due to a dislocated left elbow.