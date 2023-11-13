McLaurin caught four of eight targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 29-26 loss to the Seahawks.

McLaurin finished with his worst fantasy output since Week 1 when he had two catches for 31 yards against the Cardinals. The veteran starter averaged 5.6 receptions and 67.1 yards in the eight games bookended by his two sub 40-yard duds, numbers good enough to warrant a lineup spot in most fantasy formats. McLaurin's total production through 10 weeks sits at 51-601-2, putting him on pace for his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season. His next attempt to add to that total comes against the Giants next Sunday.