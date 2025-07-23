Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Holdout becomes official
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Commanders placed McLaurin on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
McLaurin declined to report Tuesday for the start of training camp, one week after saying it would be "kind of hard to see how I step on the field" without progress on a new contract. He's in the final season of a three-year, $68 million extension, after scoring 13 TDs in the 2024 regular season and three more in the playoffs. McLaurin will accrue $50,000 in non-rescindable fines for every day of training camp he misses during the contract dispute.
More News
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Not present for camp•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Discusses contract situation•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Won't attend mandatory minicamp•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Contract dispute brewing?•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: May sign extension soon•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Finds end zone to conclude season•