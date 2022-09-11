McLaurin caught two of four targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-22 win over the Jaguars.

Fresh off of a much-deserved contract extension, McLaurin did not waste any time proving he was worth the money. The 27-year-old burned his assignment late in the fourth quarter, and new Commanders starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, hit his man in stride for a 49-yard touchdown. McLaurin has put together some strong fantasy seasons with subpar play under center, so even the flawed Carson Wentz could be a boon to the star wideout's stock in 2022. Washington will take on the Lions next Sunday.