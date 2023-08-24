McLaurin (toe) is uncertain for Week 1 against Arizona even though the Commanders have expressed optimism, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McLaurin seemed to know the injury could threaten his Week 1 availability, as he came over to the sideline and threw his right shoe after coming out of Monday's preseason win over Baltimore. The Commanders' No. 4 receiver, Dyami Brown, caught a TD pass from Sam Howell not long after, filling in alongside Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel to form the main three-wide grouping. The team's medical staff diagnosed McLaurin with turf toe after the game, and Schefter noted Thursday that it's typically a multi-week injury. Expect to see McLaurin on the Week 1 injury report, with practice limitations (or absences) a possibility even if he ends up playing.