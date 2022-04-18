McLaurin isn't expected to participate in on-field work this offseason, but he will be at the Commanders team facility Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

At this point in mid-April, workouts are voluntary and don't include much on-field work, if any. The bigger question will come later this spring when the team has mandatory minicamp (June 14-16) a week after the conclusion of OTAs. McLaurin will take part if he signs an extension before then, while he could opt to holdout if discussions are ongoing or stalled. The 2019 third-round pick is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, averaging 74 catches for 1,030 yards and 5.3 TDs per season so far. McLaurin will work with a new QB again in 2022, with the Commanders trading for Carson Wentz and likely dropping Taylor Heinicke back to the second spot on the their depth chart.