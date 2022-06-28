McLaurin has agreed to a three-year contract extension with Washington, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report also relays that the deal includes up to $71 million in new money and puts McLaurin among the NFL's top-five highest-paid wideouts. As a result, the 26-year-old -- whose rookie contract had been slated to expire after the coming season -- is now signed with the team through the 2025 campaign. In 17 games in 2021, the 2019 third-rounder logged a 77/1,053/5 stat line on 130 targets. McLaurin continues to profile as the clear-cut top option in a Washington wide receiver corps that also includes Curtis Samuel and 2022 first-rounder Jahan Dotson, with his fantasy prospects potentially boosted by working with a new QB in Carson Wentz.

