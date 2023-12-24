McLaurin caught three of five targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Jets.

For the second straight week, McLaurin did little until Sam Howell was replaced at quarterback by Jacoby Brissett, and the wideout gained most of his team-leading yardage on a 29-yard pass from Brissett in the fourth quarter that helped set up a Chris Rodriguez TD. The Commanders' passing attack has looked better under Brissett than Howell in back-to-back games, and McLaurin's fantasy prospects would be brighter if coach Ron Rivera made the switch permanent ahead of a Week 17 clash with the 49ers.