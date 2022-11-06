McLaurin brought in five of nine targets for 56 yards in the Commanders' 20-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

McLaurin led the Commanders in receptions and targets while checking in second in yardage to Curtis Samuel. The Commanders' top target now has at least five catches in three straight games, a favorable streak he'll aim to extend against the tough Eagles defense in a Week 10 road matchup Monday night, Nov. 14.