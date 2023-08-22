McLaurin exited Monday night's preseason game against the Ravens with a right toe injury.

X-rays on McLaurin's toe were negative, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. McLaurin had his right foot trapped underneath him a bit late in the first half, limped to the sideline and eventually was taken to the locker room. It sounds like McLaurin avoided a serious injury. Prior to leaving, he caught all three of his targets for 39 yards. With just one game to go during exhibition season, McLaurin likely will make it his goal to be ready for Week 1.