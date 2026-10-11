McLaurin (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, will be active but is expected to face some restrictions with his workload, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Considered a game-time call leading up to Sunday, McLaurin looks like he'll be able to give it a go, but the Commanders could be conservative with his snap count amid rainy conditions in Washington. McLaurin previously sat out the Commanders' Week 4 loss to the Colts in London due to the injury, then managed just one limited practice during Week 5 prep. Even though he looks like he'll be operating with some restrictions, McLaurin's availability in any capacity should be a boon for a Washington squad that will be without one of its other starting receivers in Stefon Diggs (hamstring).