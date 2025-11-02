McLaurin (quadriceps), who is listed out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, could be at risk of being sidelined through the Commanders' Week 12 bye, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After missing four straight games due to a quadriceps injury, McLaurin suffered an aggravation in his return to action in Monday's 28-7 loss to the Chiefs. The Commanders quickly ruled him out ahead of their Week 9 contest, and the wideout also appears likely to be held out for next Sunday's matchup with the Lions. Rapoport suggests that with a Week 12 bye on the horizon, the Commanders could be motivated to keep McLaurin sidelined for their Week 11 matchup with the Dolphins in Madrid to give the 30-year-old additional time to heal. For however long McLaurin is out, more volume in the passing attack will be available for wideout Deebo Samuel and tight end Zach Ertz, as well as the Commanders' other depth receivers.