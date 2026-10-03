McLaurin (hamstring) is now likely to miss Sunday's game against the Colts in London, Ben Standig of The Team 980 Washington D.C. reports.

McLaurin popped up on Friday's injury report due to a hamstring injury, which drew him the questionable tag for Sunday's game. The injury appears severe enough for the veteran wide receiver to be doubtful for Week 4, and if he's in fact ruled out, then Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams would serve as the Commanders' top wide receivers, with Dyami Brown and Treylon Burks also in the mix for more targets from quarterback Marcus Mariota.