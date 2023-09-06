McLaurin (toe) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

While he may not have done everything, McLaurin looked good going through individual drills during the media-access portion of practice, according to Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site and John Keim of ESPN.com. The wideout seems to have made good progress since injuring his toe Aug. 21, with McLaurin telling reporters after Thursday's practice that he doesn't feel he has any limitations and plans to play in Sunday's game against Arizona. A return to full participation Thursday or Friday would confirm that McLaurin is on track to play and handle his usual workload.