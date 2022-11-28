McLaurin recorded four receptions on six targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Falcons.

McLaurin led the team with six targets, but Taylor Heinicke took to the air only 23 times. That limited McLaurin's opportunity to produce, but he still managed receptions of 26 and 13 yards to highlight the performance. Despite delivering when given looks, McLaurin has failed to top 60 yards in three of his last four games.