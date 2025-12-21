McLaurin recorded three receptions on four targets for 53 yards in Saturday's 29-18 loss to the Eagles.

McLaurin looked to be in for a solid game, logging each of his receptions and all of his yardage by halftime. His biggest impact came on a 40-yard catch deep down the left sideline when he beat Adoree Jackson midway through the second quarter. The Commanders' entire passing game became limited after Marcus Mariota (hand) was forced to exit early in the third quarter, which led to a muted stat line for McLaurin. He would be a very risky fantasy option in Week 17 against the Cowboys if Josh Johnson is the starter.