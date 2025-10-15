Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Listed as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaurin (quadriceps) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report.
The report is just an estimate after the Commanders held a walk-through. McLaurin is expected to resume practicing in earnest Thursday, although presumably with limitations. Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that he isn't sure if McLaurin will be ready for Sunday's game at Dallas.
