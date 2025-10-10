Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Listed as non-participant
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaurin (quadriceps) is listed as a non-participant on Friday's practice report.
Friday's report is an estimate, as the Commanders didn't actually practice. If McLaurin doesn't return to practice Saturday, he'll likely be listed as out/doubtful for Monday's game against Chicago.
