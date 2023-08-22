McLaurin (toe) may only be day-to-day, and the Commanders are optimistic he'll play Week 1, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McLaurin's early exit from Monday's preseason game was followed by a diagnosis of turf toe, an injury that doesn't necessarily equate to missed games but does come with the possibility of lingering or resurfacing problems. Multiple reports Tuesday suggest his case is a mild one, which gives him a good chance to suit up for a Week 1 home game against the Cardinals scheduled for 20 days after the initial injury. If things take a turn for the worse, Dyami Brown is the clear favorite to step in alongside Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel in three-wide formations.