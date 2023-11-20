McLaurin recorded five receptions on seven targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Giants.

McLaurin finished third on the team on targets, as Sam Howell favored short-area options such as Logan Thomas and Brian Robinson. His longest catch of the day went for only 11 yards, and McLaurin now has only 76 yards on nine receptions combined across his last two games. That's continued a disappointing campaign, as he has topped 80 yards only three times to go along with two total touchdowns.