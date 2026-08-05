Commanders' Terry McLaurin: New running mate in Diggs

McLaurin will be joined by Diggs in the Commanders' receiving corps after the latter agreed to a one-year contract with the team Wednesday, John Keim and Seth Walder of ESPN.com report.

After stringing together five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2020-2024, McLaurin fell back to 582 receiving yards in 10 regular-season games last year, in part due to seven DNPs due to a lingering quadriceps injury while logging most of his appearances with backup Marcus Mariota under center instead of No. 1 signal-caller Jayden Daniels. While it took some time to find a replacement for Deebo Samuel as Washington's new No. 2 WR, Diggs is coming off an age-32 season in which he posted an 85-1,013-4 line on 102 targets in 17 regular-season contests. As a result, opponents will need to game plan for two potential high-volume options instead of just one, giving McLaurin a decent chance to rejoin the 1,000-yard club in 2026.