Commanders' Terry McLaurin: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaurin (quadriceps) will not practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
McLaurin is dealing with a quad injury suffered Week 3 and is undergoing further testing, making his status for Sunday's road matchup against Atlanta uncertain. The No. 1 wideout will have two more chances to practice before the Commanders have to assign him a preliminary injury designation for Week 4. Meanwhile, coach Dan Quinn said Jayden Daniels (knee) will be limited in practice Wednesday, per Jhabvala.
