McLaurin hasn't been attending offseason activities, but Commanders coach Ron Rivera said it's "just a matter of time" before the wideout is back with the team, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin was at the team facility at one point in April, with reports suggesting he wouldn't do on-field work until he'd signed a new contract. His absence since then might be interpreted as a show of frustration or a negotiating tactic, but it's also possible the wideout is simply being cautious with a huge payday on the horizon. McLaurin is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie deal and should command at least $20 million per year on a long-term extension. Assuming he and the Commanders work things out, McLaurin likely will deal with subpar QB play again, this time catching passes from former Eagles and Colts QB Carson Wentz.