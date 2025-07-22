McLaurin didn't report for Commanders training camp Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Washington required its veterans to report to Ashburn, Va. on Tuesday, but McLaurin was the only one not present for conditioning tests. He alluded to not being on the field during a media session after filming a commercial for a local car dealership last Tuesday due to his desire for a contract extension, according to John Keim of ESPN.com. McLaurin has an average annual value of $23.2 million on his current contract, which ranks 17th among NFL WRs. He's coming off a 2024 campaign in which he notched a career-high 13 touchdown catches in 17 regular-season games and also has strung together five straight seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards.