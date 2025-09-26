Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Not seen at Friday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaurin (quadriceps) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
After being a non-participant in Wednesday and Thursday's sessions, McLaurin's apparent absence from Friday's practice doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Falcons. Added clarity with regard to the wideout's Week 4 status will arrive via the Commanders' upcoming injury report, which will arrive later Friday.
