McLaurin (toe) isn't practicing Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin is 10 days removed from injuring his toe in a preseason win over the Ravens, with his status for Week 1 against Arizona in serious question. He was diagnosed with turf toe and hasn't practiced since, but McLaurin still has some time to get on the field before Washington's season opener Sun., Sept. 10.