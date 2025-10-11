McLaurin (quadriceps) is not participating in the early portion of Saturday's practice open to the media, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn began Week 6 by offering some optimism about McLaurin's odds of being available, but the starting wideout now appears to be missing his third consecutive practice. If Saturday's official injury report does confirm McLaurin as a non-participant, expect him to be ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Bears, or listed as 'doubtful' at best.