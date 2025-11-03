Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he's not expecting McLaurin (quadriceps) to play Week 10 against the Lions, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. "I don't foresee [McLaurin] making it for this weekend," Quinn said. "Knowing it's game-game-bye, that has an effect. But I don't have a timetable."

McLaurin thus appears on track to miss his second straight game due to the quadriceps injury, which he aggravated in his return to action in the Commanders' Week 8 loss to the Chiefs after he had previously missed the four contests before that. Though the Commanders seem content to evaluate McLaurin's status on a game-by-game basis, the team may be motivated to hold the receiver out for Week 10 as well as a Week 11 matchup with Dolphins in Madrid in order to avoid a setback heading into a Week 12 bye. Wideout Deebo Samuel and tight end Zach Ertz are likely to serve as the Commanders' top pass-catching options while McLaurin is on the mend from the injury.