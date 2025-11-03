Commanders' Terry McLaurin: On track to remain out Week 10
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he's not expecting McLaurin (quadriceps) to play Week 10 against the Lions, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. "I don't foresee [McLaurin] making it for this weekend," Quinn said. "Knowing it's game-game-bye, that has an effect. But I don't have a timetable."
McLaurin thus appears on track to miss his second straight game due to the quadriceps injury, which he aggravated in his return to action in the Commanders' Week 8 loss to the Chiefs after he had previously missed the four contests before that. Though the Commanders seem content to evaluate McLaurin's status on a game-by-game basis, the team may be motivated to hold the receiver out for Week 10 as well as a Week 11 matchup with Dolphins in Madrid in order to avoid a setback heading into a Week 12 bye. Wideout Deebo Samuel and tight end Zach Ertz are likely to serve as the Commanders' top pass-catching options while McLaurin is on the mend from the injury.
