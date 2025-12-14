McLaurin caught three of four targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Giants.

The Commanders' top wideout was having a quiet day until connecting with Marcus Mariota on a 51-yard score in the fourth quarter. It's McLaurin's second TD in three games since returning from a quadriceps injury, a stretch in which he's posted a 13-216-2 line on 24 targets. Whether Mariota or Jayden Daniels (elbow) is under center in Week 16 against the Eagles, McLaurin figures to be his QB's top downfield option.