McLaurin brought in six of 11 targets for 81 yards in the Commanders' 24-16 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

McLaurin set the pace in all major receiving categories for the Commanders for the afternoon, with his reception and yardage totals serving as his second highest of the season and his target total a new high-water mark over his first six games. The veteran wideout's overall fantasy ceiling is likely being capped to an extent by any limitations being placed on Sam Howell as he traverses his first full season as a starter, but McLaurin will still take a solid 31-342-1 line into a Week 7 road divisional matchup versus the Giants.