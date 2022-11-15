McLaurin caught eight of 11 targets for 128 yards in Monday's 32-21 win over Philadelphia.
McLaurin accounted for 76 of Taylor Heinicke's 145 passing yards in the first half and picked up where he left off in the third quarter, registering receptions of 11 and 41 yards in a three-play span to set up a field goal that put Washington up 23-14. Washington's playmaking defense held the fort from there. McLaurin set a new season high in receiving yards while topping 100 yards for the third time, and he should continue to work as the team's No. 1 wide receiver in Week 11 against the Texans. It remains to be seen whether Heinicke or Carson Wentz (finger) will start that game.
