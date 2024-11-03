McLaurin recorded two catches on three targets for 19 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.

Jayden Daniels only attempted 22 passes, lowering the volume across Washington's skill-position players. Nevertheless, it was surprising that Noah Brown doubled McLaurin in targets and four total pass catchers outpaced him in yardage. Despite the odd box score, it's hard to complain about the end result, as both of McLaurin's receptions went for touchdowns -- his second multi-score game of the season. He's now tallied 95 or more receiving yards or scored a touchdown in seven straight games, giving him remarkably consistent production.