McLaurin recorded five catches on six targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Titans.

McLaurin was only the third-most targeted Washington receiver, but he made the most of his opportunity to lead the team in receiving yards. He delivered several big plays, highlighted by receptions of 34 and 25 yards. McLaurin hasn't found the end zone since Week 1, but he has recorded at least 75 receiving yards in three of five games on the campaign.