McLaurin (quadriceps) was spotted at Friday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Per Jhabvala, McLaurin went to the side field while the rest of the team started individual drills, so it remains to be seen how the Commanders list the wideout's official participation level. After being deemed limited on Wednesday's practice report, McLaurin logged a 'DNP' on Thursday, so his his presence for Friday's session offers hope that he could return to action Sunday against the Cowboys. Meanwhile, fellow WR Deebo Samuel (heel) was also on the field Friday, on the heels of consecutive 'DNPs.'