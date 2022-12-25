McLaurin had four receptions (five targets) for 77 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 37-20 loss to the 49ers.
McLaurin finished as Washington's top-producing receiver despite finishing third in targets behind Logan Thomas (eight) and Jahan Dotson (nine). The 27-year-old continues to perform at a high level in spite of inconsistent quarterback play, posting a healthy 72/1,092/4 receiving line through 15 games. Head coach Ron Rivera has a big decision to make regarding who will start under center against the Browns next Sunday, but McLaurin should maintain WR1 status whether Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz gets the call.
