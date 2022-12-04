McLaurin secured eight of 12 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 20-20 tie with the Giants on Sunday.

McLaurin led the Commanders in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the overtime clash. The speedster was able to shake loose for a 19-yard touchdown grab late in the first quarter as well, his first score since Week 7. McLaurin heads into Washington's Week 14 bye with a trio of 100-yard efforts in the last six games before a Week 15 rematch at home with the Giants.