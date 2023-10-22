McLaurin caught six of nine targets for 90 yards in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Giants.

With Sam Howell under near-constant pressure early in the game, the Washington passing game had trouble getting anything going, but McLaurin was the young QB's top option in the second half as the team tried to mount a comeback. The yardage total was the highest of the season for McLaurin, but he hasn't gotten into the end zone since Week 2, limiting his fantasy ceiling despite his prominent role. The fifth-year wideout will look to end his TD drought in Week 8 against an Eagles secondary that's given up eight touchdowns to WRs through its first six games.