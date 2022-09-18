McLaurin caught four of eight targets for 75 yards and added a seven-yard run in Sunday's 36-27 loss to the Lions.

McLaurin finished three yards and one target shy of Curtis Samuel's team-leading totals. Both Samuel and Jahan Dotson got into the end zone again after doing so last week, but McLaurin failed to extend his own touchdown streak to two games. McLaurin remains the top wide receiver for Washington heading into a Week 3 showdown with the Eagles, but the gap between him and the alternative options appears substantially smaller than it was last season.