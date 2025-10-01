Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Remains sidelined from practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaurin (quadriceps) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
Along with McLaurin, fellow WRs Deebo Samuel (heel) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) also were held out of drills Wednesday. On Monday, coach Dan Quinn told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington that McLaurin and Brown were "trending in the right direction," but with the team's top three options at the position not able to practice, the state of the Commanders' receiving corps is in flux ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. McLaurin himself sat out Week 4 in Atlanta due to a quad issue, so it remains to be seen if his absence will extend to two contests.
