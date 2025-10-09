McLaurin (quadriceps) isn't practicing Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, McLaurin went through a stretching routine with the team Thursday before moving off to a side field, though he isn't in uniform. McLaurin hasn't practiced or played since sustaining a quadriceps injury in Washington's Week 3 win against the Raiders. Head coach Dan Quinn expressed optimism earlier in the week about McLaurin potentially returning to face the Bears on Monday, but McLaurin hasn't demonstrated much tangible progress in his recovery. Washington playing Monday in Week 6 is a double-edged sword for McLaurin's fantasy managers, as the standout wide receiver has an extra day to recover but replacement options will be limited for managers banking on a McLaurin return if his status isn't decided until closer to gametime.