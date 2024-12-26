McLaurin (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

McLaurin opened Week 17 prep listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, but his return to the field one day later has put him on a path to being available Sunday against the Falcons. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for that contest as he looks to continue building upon the 73-1,029-12 line on 98 targets that he's compiled so far in 15 contests this season.