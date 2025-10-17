McLaurin (quadriceps) is ruled out for Sunday's game at Dallas, Commanders writer Ben Standig reports.

McLaurin was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, but he didn't participate Thursday when the Commanders actually held a practice. He then warmed up for practice Friday, before moving to a side field once his teammates started going through drills. Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Friday that McLaurin is getting closer to a return, but it doesn't seem the wideout was all that close to playing this Sunday. Next week could be a different story, with the benefit of an extra rehab day before facing the Chiefs on Monday Night Football (Oct. 27).