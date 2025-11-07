Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Ruled out for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaurin (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.
McLaurin hasn't practiced since aggravating his quad injury Week 8 in his lone appearance since Week 3. He'll now miss a second straight game, with additional potentially ahead beyond that.
