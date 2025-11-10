Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that McLaurin will not play in next Sunday's game against the Dolphins, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

It's another early-week rule-out for McLaurin, who doesn't seem to be particularly close to a return in what has turned into a lost season for the Commanders. This could also go down as a lost season for McLaurin, who has appeared in just four games, though he's left a pair of those early with quadriceps issues. Deebo Samuel and Treylon Burks paced the Washington wide receivers in playing time in Week 10 against the Lions, followed by Robbie Chosen, Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore in that order. McLaurin will have the Week 12 bye to try and get ready for a Week 13 date with the Broncos.