McLaurin (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Atlanta, Commanders writer Ben Standig reports.

He hasn't practiced since making an early exit from the Week 3 win over Las Vegas. It sounds like McLaurin will miss additional time beyond Sunday, with Commanders coach Dan Quinn calling the wideout "week-to-week" on Friday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Washington also will be without QB Jayden Daniels (knee), WR Noah Brown (groin) and TE John Bates (groin) this weekend, opening up opportunities for a slew of young players (plus QB Marcus Mariota). In any case, McLaurin's prospects for Week 5 at the Chargers don't sound good right now.

