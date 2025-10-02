McLaurin (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Chargers.

McLaurin thus will miss a second consecutive contest due to the quad injury that he sustained Week 3 against the Raiders. On a positive note, he made his first appearance at practice Thursday since then, taking part in the team stretch, per Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. Fellow WR Noah Brown (groin/knee) also won't travel with the Commanders to Los Angeles, leaving Deebo Samuel (heel), Luke McCaffrey, Chris Moore and Jaylin Lane as the current available wide receivers on the active roster. McLaurin's next chance to return to action is Monday, Oct. 13 versus the Bears.