McLaurin is slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday after sustaining what the Commanders fear was a season-ending left knee injury in Monday's 23-17 loss to the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After recording a 27-yard reception on the Commanders' opening drive, McLaurin went down with the injury on the team's second possession of the first quarter, when he lost his balance and fell awkwardly to the field while running a route on a third-and-9 play. McLaurin was carted off the field and fitted for an air cast before the Commanders quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game. The upcoming imaging will reveal the extent of McLaurin's injury, but head coach Dan Quinn acknowledged after the game that the Commanders are bracing for their No. 1 wideout to miss time, per John Keim of ESPN.com. If McLaurin is in fact sidelined for any stretch of action, Stefon Diggs would presumably settle in as Washington's new top wideout, with tight end Chig Okonkwo, running backs Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler and receivers Antonio Williams and Treylon Burks also potentially benefiting from added opportunities in the passing game.