McLaurin (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts in London.

McLaurin was added to the Week 4 injury report Friday, taking a questionable tag into the weekend after the hamstring issue resulted in him being limited in the Commanders' final practice. Though the Commanders were initially hopeful that the wideout would be able to play through the injury Sunday, the team ultimately erred on the side of caution and opted to hold McLaurin out for the first time all season. With McLaurin sidelined, the Commanders will be left with Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown as their main options at receiver.